On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s 79th session (UNGA 79), US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield met with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar to discuss the growing US-Nigeria partnership. The meeting touched on a wide range of issues, including security, trade, investment, and health. In particular, Ms Thomas-Greenfield reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to reforming the UN Security Council to make it more inclusive and representative, with specific support for adding two permanent seats for African countries.

Nigeria has repeatedly demanded a reform of the UN Security Council and the allocation of permanent seats for African countries. PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, represented by his deputy, Kashim Shettima, reiterated this while addressing world leaders Wednesday during the General Debate of the ongoing UNGA.

At their meeting on Wednesday, the US ambassador emphasised the importance of deepening US-Nigeria cooperation on critical issues. According to a statement by US Mission spokesperson Lauren French, “Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield spoke about continued cooperation between the United States and Nigeria as well as opportunities to deepen the US-Nigeria partnership on security, trade and investment, health and other global issues.”

This statement reflects the US’s ongoing efforts to forge stronger alliances with African nations and advance key global initiatives that affect the continent. The inclusion of permanent African representation on the UN Security Council is a longstanding demand from African leaders, and the US has positioned itself as a major proponent of such reforms, recognising the need to modernise international institutions to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities.

At the meeting, Ms Thomas-Greenfield reiterated the US position on UN Security Council reform, calling for a more representative global body. The statement from the US Mission read, “Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to reforming the Security Council to make it more inclusive, representative, and effective, including by adding two permanent seats for African countries.”

This push for reform appears to show US commitment to addressing the historical imbalance in global governance structures, ensuring that Africa, a continent of 54 nations, has a more significant role in decision-making on issues affecting global peace and security. While no specific countries were mentioned as potential candidates, Nigeria is often seen as a leading contender for a permanent seat due to its economic influence, regional leadership, and active participation in peacekeeping missions across Africa.

The conversation between Ms Thomas-Greenfield and Mr Tuggar also underscored the importance of US-Nigeria security cooperation. Nigeria continues to face serious internal security challenges, primarily from extremist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which have destabilised large parts of the country and caused immense suffering.

A report by this reporter, published in Modern Diplomacy on May 10, 2024, titled Nigeria: Understanding the Surge of Terrorism and Its Impact on Civilians (2018-2022), delves into the devastating toll of terrorism in Nigeria. The analysis documents how insurgent attacks have displaced millions of civilians, hampered economic growth, and created a lasting humanitarian crisis in the country. Despite these challenges, Nigeria remains a critical partner in regional security efforts and plays a vital role in the broader fight against terrorism in West Africa.

During the meeting, Ms Thomas-Greenfield also raised the case of US citizen Tigran Gambaryan, who is currently detained in Nigeria. The ambassador stressed the importance of his immediate release, signalling that this matter is a top priority for US diplomatic efforts.

Mr Gambaryan, an official of crypto firm Binance, is being detained and tried in Nigeria for money laundering. The Nigerian government accuses Binance of being used to launder money, an allegation the firm denies.

Although the US statement did not include the details of Mr Gambaryan’s detention, this issue underscores the complexities of international relations and the role that diplomacy plays in protecting US citizens abroad.

As discussions at UNGA 79 continue, the US-Nigeria relationship remains a key focus, with both nations looking to enhance their cooperation on critical issues such as security, trade, health, and UN reforms. The ongoing dialogue reflects the mutual interests shared by both countries in addressing global challenges, from terrorism to economic development.

Nigeria, with its strategic importance and regional influence, is positioned to play a crucial role in any future reforms of the UN Security Council. The US has now signalled its support for Africa’s inclusion in permanent decision-making forums, aligning with broader efforts to modernise global governance institutions. As these discussions progress, the future of US-Nigeria relations will likely continue to evolve in response to shared global challenges.

Whatever the outcomes of UNGA 79 will be, this year’s events will be closely watched as countries grapple with the need for a more inclusive and effective UN, with Africa’s role at the centre of these pivotal reforms.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based correspondent and media commentator with expertise in U.S. foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

