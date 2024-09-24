President Bola Tinubu has declined to sign a bill seeking to extend the tenure of service of legislative staff at the National Assembly from 35 to 40 years and their retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

President Tinubu’s decision was conveyed in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Tuesday.

The bill was passed both in the Senate and House of Representatives in February but some groups, including the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) criticised it.

Mr Tinubu said his decision to withhold assent to the bill was concluded after careful examination and consultation.

“I write in respect of the harmonised retirement age for legislative officers of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria bill passed by the National Assembly and forwarded to me for assent.

“Upon thorough examination and careful consultation, I have decided to withhold my assent to the bill,” Mr Tinubu said.

The president explained that his decision was made in accordance with his constitutional power.

He urged the National Assembly staffers and its management to accept the declined assent with understanding.

“This decision is made in accordance with the powers vested in me by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I wish to express my sincere appreciation of the diligent work of the Senate as regards to the drafting and passage of this bill.

“However, I trust that this decision would be received with understanding and acceptance,” President Tinubu said.

The bill titled “Harmonised Retirement Age for Staff of National Assembly Service Bill, 2024” was first introduced into the National Assembly during the 7th Assembly. It was transmitted to the 8th Assembly and subsequently to the 10th Senate.

