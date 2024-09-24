The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has emphasised the urgent need for a coordinated approach to address antimicrobial resistance (AMR), describing it as a global development challenge.

Speaking Monday at a side event on AMR at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79), organised by the Management Science for Health (MSH), the NCDC Director-General, Jide Idris, warned that AMR threatens the food system and national health security.

“AMR is not just a health issue. It is a global development challenge. It threatens our food systems, impacts maternal and child health, compromises economic stability and weakens national security,” he said.

The NCDC boss noted that if left unchecked, “AMR will push millions into extreme poverty, reverse decades of medical advances and cause millions of deaths annually.”

AMR

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO estimates that AMR could lead to as many as 10 million deaths per year by 2050 if no effective measures are taken to address the issue.

With a projected population of over 400 million by 2050, Nigeria’s success in fighting AMR is vital to mitigating its dire consequences.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Idris explained that AMR is driven by various factors, including the global use and misuse of antibiotics in both human and animal health, a lack of access to clean water and sanitation, inadequate infection prevention measures and weak surveillance systems.

“To effectively address AMR, we must recognise that this crisis spans multiple sectors. Collaboration between health, agriculture, environment and industry is essential. Adopting a One Health approach that unites these sectors is critical for ensuring a holistic response,” he noted.

Nigeria’s commitment

Mr Idris spoke on Nigeria’s National Action Plan on AMR, as part of its commitment to addressing the issue of AMR within the country, noting that it “reflects our determination to integrate AMR interventions into broader health development and security frameworks.”

He said AMR is part of “our broader health sector reforms. Our four-point agenda reflects this commitment we’re investing in modernising healthcare facilities to enhance AMR surveillance and treatment capabilities, improving diagnostics and integrating data systems for better tracking of resistance patterns.

“Enhancing laboratory capacity for surveillance is one of the cornerstones of an effective AMR response because surveillance is critical for understanding the spread of antimicrobial resistance and informing evidenced based policies.”

He added that through the NCDC, Nigeria has made significant strides in improving diagnostic laboratory networks across the country to enhance the ability to track and monitor AMR, and also improve early detection of outbreaks.

Universal health coverage

Speaking further, the NCDC DG said achieving universal health coverage is one of the important steps in combating AMR.

With drug access to healthcare, many individuals will resort to inappropriate informal treatments, including the misuse of antibiotics, which has led to the spread of resistance.

He said: “In Nigeria, we’re working to ensure that access to quality healthcare is the right for all citizens and not a privilege to the few. Expanding universal health coverage means that more Nigerians will have access to proper diagnosis and proper use of antibiotics and timely interventions for infections.

“Furthermore, this strategy is the primary healthcare system, which is critical for reducing the burden of infectious diseases and preventing unnecessary antibiotic use.

“A resilient supply chain is essential for ensuring the availability of quality antibiotics and diagnostics while preventing the circulation of substandard or counterfeit medicines.”

He noted that improving the supply chain is a critical element in the fight against AMR, adding that the Nigerian government is working to strengthen pharmaceutical distribution systems.

“We are also enhancing oversight and regulation of antibiotic sales to prevent misuse and restrict access to restricted drugs,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

