President Bola Tinubu said on Sunday that the victory of his party, APC, in the Edo State governorship election shows people support his polices.

The president said this in a congratulatory message to Monday Okpebholo, the APC governorship candidate in the election.

The message was contained in a statement by Mr Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

“President Tinubu commends APC national leaders, Edo State leaders, and party governors for working hard to achieve victory,” Mr Onanuga wrote. “He says the victory testified to the people’s support for the ruling party, its progressive ideals, its economic reengineering programme and its commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the electoral commission, INEC, on Sunday declared the APC winner of the Saturday governorship election in Edo.

The ruling party in the state, PDP, came second in the election while the Labour Party came third.

The PDP has, however, rejected the result of the election alleging that the collation process was compromised.

Read the full statement by Mr Onanuga below.

He urges Mr Okpebholo not to gloat over his victory but to see it as a challenging call to service. He encourages him to demonstrate magnanimity by reaching out to his political rivals and uniting the people of Edo State to ensure its development.

President Tinubu also praises other candidates who participated in the election for their contributions to advancing Nigeria’s democracy, saying peaceful political contests, such as the one on Saturday, portray Nigeria as a stable democracy.

The president urges all those aggrieved by the election outcome to seek redress through the legal channels.

In addition, the president commends the people of Edo State for their orderly and peaceful conduct during the election, underscoring the maturing of Nigeria’s democracy after 25 years.

“I commend the INEC and our security agencies for working round the clock to conduct a successful, peaceful and largely hitch-free exercise.

“INEC has once again demonstrated that it is committed to organising a free and fair election in our country”, President Tinubu says.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

September 22, 2024

