Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has lost his local government area – Oredo – to the APC candidate, Monday Okpebholo, in the ongoing collation of results of the 2024 Edo governorship election on Sunday in Benin City.
The governor is the leader of the PDP in Edo.
INEC declared Mr Okpebholo the winner of the governorship election in Oredo Local Government Area, where Mr Obaseki hails from, after the commission reconvened after about three hours of break.
Mr Okpebholo scored 30,780 votes in Oredo, while the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, scored 24,938. Olumide Akpata of the LP scored 5,389.
|
According to the overall results released by INEC, Mr Okpebholo is leading the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, with 54,437 votes.
Collation of results is still on as election officials awaits the final result from the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.
INEC has so far collated and announced the results from 17 out of the 18 local government areas in the state.
Mr Okpebholo has 275,329 total votes, while Mr Ighodalo scored 220,892. Mr Akpata scored 18,737 votes so far.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999