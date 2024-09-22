Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have staged a protest against the ongoing collation of the governorship election results in Edo State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), the major opposition party in Edo, is leading in the election, according to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to an X post by Channels TV, the PDP supporters “stormed INEC headquarters in Benin City to protest Saturday’s governorship election results currently being collated at the state collation centre.”

INEC went on recess after announcing the results of 16 of the 18 local government areas making up the state.

According to the figures released by INEC, the APC has won in 10 local government areas, leaving the PDP with six.

INEC will announce the results of the remaining two local government areas by 5 pm.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the APC led with 244,549 votes, while PDP followed closely with 195,954. The LP polled 13,348 votes.

