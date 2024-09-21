Agents of the APC and PDP, two major parties taking part in the Edo governorship election, were seen buying votes with N10,000 each in some polling units, prominent election observation group Yiaga Africa, stated in its interim report.

“APC and PDP party agents were seen bribing voters with cash (N10,000) at the Igueben – Idumoka Pri School polling unit (12-10-03-004) Ward 1 in Igueben LGA. Party agents for APC and PDP were also seen handing out cash gifts (N10,000) in Enikaro – Enikaro Primary School IX Polling Unit (12-11-07-009) in Ugbekun ward, Ikpoba/Okha LGA,” the report stated.

In the report, YIAGA also highlighted factors that undermined the election.

The organisation, in a statement on Saturday, said it deployed the Process and Results Verification for Transparency (PRVT) methodology to observe the governorship election.

The statement signed by Aisha Abdullahi, the chair of the 2024 Edo election mission, said the PRVT enables the organisation to independently assess the quality of election day processes and verify the accuracy of the official election results as announced by INEC.

“After the polls close, observers will observe the results collation process at both the LGA and state levels, ensuring timely and accurate reporting of the election process,” the statement said.

Yiaga noted that despite a tense political climate, the Edo governorship election began peacefully with minimal incidents.

However, it said logistical challenges caused delays in the commencement of accreditation and voting in several polling units.

“As predicted in Yiaga Africa’s pre-election statement, late openings were attributed to logistical issues and poor weather conditions, such as rainfall. Voters patiently waited to cast their votes despite these delays.”

It added that the lack of vehicles to transport ad hoc officials and election materials and the absence of security personnel to accompany them further contributed to the delays.

It said most polling units observed had security officials, but the distribution of security personnel was uneven, resulting in limited security presence in some densely populated polling units.

The organisation said it is concerned by reports of intimidation of INEC officials to bypass the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in Akoko-Edo LGA, missing results sheets in Polling Unit 1 in Ward 8, Orhionmwon LGA, and disruptions caused by political thugs chasing voters from Polling Unit 5 in Uwessan Ward 2, Esan Central LGA.

These infractions, it said, risk voter suppression and election manipulation.

Yiaga Africa called on INEC to strictly enforce its guidelines and to resist any pressure to deviate from the electoral legal framework.

The organisation commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and security agencies for their swift action in arresting suspected vote-buyers at polling units in Egor and Oredo LGAs.

It said the commission should extend its operations to other LGAs where votes are being traded for N10,000 per voter even in the presence of security personnel.

“The Nigeria Police is also applauded for arresting and disarming political thugs with firearms on the eve of the election, contributing to a more secure election day environment,” it said.

Vote midday findings

The organisation said initial findings are based on reports received from 287 of the 300 sampled polling units and processed at 1:30 pm on election day.

“Additional information and updates will be provided subsequently,” it said.

On the arrival of INEC officials and commencement of polls in the polling units observed, Yiaga Africa noted a slow start to the voting process, with INEC officials arriving in only 43 per cent of polling units by 7:30 a.m.

It explained that the geographical breakdown shows that there was a late arrival of INEC officials in 69 per cent of polling units in Edo North, 35 per cent in Edo Central, and 56 per cent in Edo South.

It noted that most INEC officials did not arrive by 7:30 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., only 17 per cent of the polling units had opened for accreditation and voting, while by 9:30 a.m., 65 per cent had commenced the voting process.

On material deployment, Yiaga said there was adequate deployment of election materials like the voters’ register, voting cubicle, official stamp, Ink pad, and indelible ink in the polling units observed.

The organisation also noted the deployment of assistive materials for persons with disability, with magnifying glasses deployed in 27 per cent of the polling units, braille ballot guide in 38 per cent of polling units and PWD posters in 84 per cent of polling units.

On the deployment of the BVAS, the organisation observed that every polling unit had a BVAS deployed.

Additionally, it noted that 6 per cent of the polling units had two or more BVAS machines deployed. However, in 2 per cent of polling units, the BVAS accreditation count was not shown to voters to confirm that it was set to zero before the start of accreditation and voting.

On the deployment of party agents, it said All Progressives Congress (APC) party agents were sighted at 98 per cent of polling units, Labour Party (LP) agents were in 77 per cent of polling Units, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agents were in 99 per cent of polling units.

On the deployment of security personnel, it added that security agents were seen in 95 per cent of polling units.

Delay/Vote-trading

According to the statement, as of 1:40 p.m., the Yiaga Africa WTV Data Center received 16 verified critical incident reports primarily relating to the late opening of polls.

The organisation said it received reports of four polling units that failed to open. This incident, it said, was reported in two polling units in Egor, one in Esan South East, and one in Etsako West.

It further explained that the BVAS malfunctioned in Ayogwiri Town Hall, Ayogwiri Polling Unit, of Uzairure South East ward in Etsako West LGA. As of 1 p.m., voting had not commenced in the polling unit.

According to the statement, voters halted the accreditation and voting process in the Ikpoba Army Children XI polling unit (12-11-01-011) in Iwogban/Uteh Ward, Ikpoba/Okha LGA because INEC officials arrived without the official stamp.

“At Ebua Market Square in Uhunwode LGA, an altercation between APC and PDP supporters over alleged bribery led to the suspension of voting and the destruction of the voting cubicle. Political thugs also disrupted voting at Anyaran Araromi Primary School in Akoko Edo LGA,” it said.

Yiaga said its observers reported incidents of vote buying in Ikpoba/Okha, Igueben, Esan West, Akoko Edo, Owan West and Uhunmode LGAs.

“APC and PDP party agents were seen bribing voters with cash (N10,000) at the Igueben – Idumoka Pri School polling unit (12-10-03-004) Ward 1 in Igueben LGA. Party agents for APC and PDP were also seen handing out cash gifts (N10,000) in Enikaro – Enikaro Primary School IX Polling Unit (12-11-07-009) in Ugbekun ward, Ikpoba/Okha LGA,” it said.

Recommendations

The Yiaga Africa WTV makes the following preliminary recommendations:

It said INEC should extend the voting hour from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to ensure all voters in polling units with late opening are accorded the opportunity to cast their vote.

It added that INEC should ensure full compliance with the guidelines regarding voter accreditation across all polling units as the process continues.

“Security agencies should enhance their presence in polling units and wards where delays occurred due to the late arrival of INEC officials to prevent political thugs from exploiting the situation to compromise the process, especially if the process extends into the night.

“INEC should take urgent remedial actions in polling units where cases of infractions and non compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act and INEC guidelines occurred, particularly non-use of BVAS for accreditation, non-compliance with results counting and collation procedures.”

This, it said, will deepen the legitimacy of the final outcome of the elections.

It said security agencies should respond promptly to reports of voter intimidation and attacks at the polling unit to accord citizens the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

“INEC should ensure strict compliance with the guidelines for the results collation. Specifically, party agents and accredited media and election observers should be granted access to the results collation centers.

“We urge the voters to remain patient and peaceful through the voting and counting process. Yiaga Africa will provide updates as the voting process ends and the results collation commences.

“We call on voters who are yet to turn out to vote to proceed to their polling units before 2:30 p.m. to vote for candidates of their choice in the elections, confident that Yiaga Africa provides timely, statistically representative information about the conduct of the election,” it said.

The organisation appealled to INEC, all security agents, political party candidates and their supporters, and all residents of Edo to work together to ensure that the election is credible and peaceful.

“The Watching The Vote project is “Driven by Data – For All Nigerians – Beholden to None!”. Thank you, and God Bless the people of Edo State,” the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that 17 parties are participating in the governorship election. However, three parties, the APC, PDP, and Labour Party, are believed to be the main contenders.

