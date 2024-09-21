Voting has ended in most of the polling units in Edo State, where a governorship election was held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials have announced results from some of the polling units.

Edo State has a total of 2,629,025 million registered voters, but only 2,249,870 million of them collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to vote in today’s election.

The state is divided into 18 local government areas, 192 electoral wards and 4,519 polling units.

PREMIUM TIMES provided live updates of the voting process.

Follow this page for the live updates for the result.

