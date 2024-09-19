Another Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, has openly declared support for Umar Damagun as the acting national chairman of the party.

Mr Fintiri, a member of the PDP Governors’ Forum, announced his support in a post on his verified X handle on Thursday.

The governor’s support comes amidst moves to replace Mr Damagun with someone from the North-central where the position was originally zoned to.

It also comes a day after Governor Seyi Makinde announced his opposition for the removal of the acting chairman.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday, confirmed the move to replace the acting chairman.

Speaking after meeting with the members of the National working committee (NWC) members in Bauchi, Mr Mohammed said it is a constotutional aberration for Mr Damagun to remain in office.

He said the North-central zone would be given the opportunity to complete the tenure of the former National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who hails from Benue State.

“My brother from the North-east is acting as the national chairman and it is a constitutional aberration because according to our constitution, any vacancy that exists of leadership position should return where it is created,” Mr Mohammed said.

Damagun has restored confidence to PDP – Fintiri

Mr Fintiri said Mr Damagun’s leadership of Nigeria’s main opposition party has restored public confidence in it.

According to him, the governors have strong belief that Mr Damagun will manage the affairs of the party to a greater level.

“Solidly in support of Amb. Umar Damagum as National Chairman of @OfficialPDPNig! His leadership has restored public confidence, and we are confident he will steer the party to greater heights. Let’s respect the court ruling and uphold our democracy,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Makinde publicly declared support for Mr Damagun as the acting chairman of the party.

He said he was not comfortable with the plan of the PDP to change leadership at a time it is planning to hold governorship election in Edo State.

“And I am glad that our acting national chairman and members of his National Working Committee (NWC) are here. I read yesterday that there is another meeting in Bauchi by some NWC members.

“Let me say clearly, I have been discussing with my brother on our way here, that we are 100 per cent in support of the Iliya Damagum-led NWC. Whatever decision you take, we will support you, to reposition our party,” Mr Makinde said.

Damagun succeeds Ayu

Mr Damagum assumed office as the acting chairman of the PDP in 2023 after Mr Ayu dropped following his suspension by his ward in Benue State and subsequent court order asking him to stop parading himself as chairman.

He was appointedd in line with the constitution of the party, which states that the deputy national chairman of the party from the zone of the national chairman takes over in acting capacity when the latter is removed or suspended.

Benue State is in the North.

Mr Damagun, who hails from Yobe State in the North-east, is believed to be an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who mobilised four other governors of the party against Mr Ayu, who threw his support for Atiku Abubakar as the party presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The other members of the Group of five govetnors (G5) were Mr Makinde, former governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia). All three were in office at the time.

Mr Wike, who was at the time the governor of Rivers State, is currently serving as FCT minister in the APC administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku had defeated the former Rivers governor at the party’s presidential primary in Abuja to pick the presidential ticket of the party for the election.

Calls for Damagun’s sack

Sometime this year, about 60 members of the PDP in the House of Representatives called for the removal Mr Damagun as the acting chairman and be replaced with a suststantive chairman from the North-central.

In April, Mr Damagun survived alleged moves to oust him during the party’s NEC meeting.

Last week, Dino Melaye, a former senator and PDP flagbearer in the 2023 governorship election, was suspended by his ward for alleged anti-party activities shortly after he criticised Mr Damagun and two national officers of the party for allegedly destroying it.

Mr Melaye was a spokesperson of the Atiku campaign organisation last year.

