The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has approved the revised regulations and guidelines for recalling federal and state lawmakers and councillors of Abuja’s area councils.
The commission announced the approval in a statement published on X by its spokesperson, Sam Olumekun.
INEC said it has “received a number of requests from different groups across the country for the recall of their representatives in the National Assembly…”
The commission explained that the recall process is “initiated by the voters in a constituency” and that it has produced a “10-page document” for the guidance of prospective petitioners.
|
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999