The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has approved the revised regulations and guidelines for recalling federal and state lawmakers and councillors of Abuja’s area councils.

The commission announced the approval in a statement published on X by its spokesperson, Sam Olumekun.

INEC said it has “received a number of requests from different groups across the country for the recall of their representatives in the National Assembly…”

The commission explained that the recall process is “initiated by the voters in a constituency” and that it has produced a “10-page document” for the guidance of prospective petitioners.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

