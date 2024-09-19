The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates.

NECO Registrar, Dantani Wushishi, a professor, announced the result at the examination body’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday.

Statistics

According to the examination body, a total of 1,376,423 candidates, comprising 706,950 males and 669,473 females registered for the internal examinations but 1,367,736 sat the examination.

For those that sat the examination, NECO said a total of 706,950 of the candidates are males, while 669,473 are females.

Meanwhile, in 2023, the examination body had 1.2 million candidates registered for the examination.

According to the statistics obtained from NECO, a total of 828,284 representing 60.55 per cent of the 1,367,736 candidates who sat the examination, had at least credits in five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Obtaining credits in five subjects relevant to the chosen courses of study including English Language and Mathematics is one of the requirements for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

For three years running, the pass rate among NECO candidates for the school-based examination has hovered around the same figure. It was 61.60 per cent in 2023 and 60 per cent in 2022.

Meanwhile, 83.90 per cent (1,147,597) obtained credits in at least five subjects irrespective of English Language and Mathematics. Last year, the figure was 84.68 per cent of candidates who sat the examination.

Candidates with special needs

NECO said a total of 2,267 candidates with special needs sat the examinations, with 1,104 of them having hearing impairment; 348 with visual impairment; 342 with albinism; 237 with autism, and 236 with low vision.

Malpractice

The number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice this year is 8,437, the examination body said. This figure has continued to reduce in the last three years.

Last year, NECO had 12,030 candidates involved in examinations malpractice. In 2022, it was 13,595.

