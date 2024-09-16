Gunmen have invaded Njaba Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The hoodlums, operating in three SUVs, invaded the police facility on Sunday evening and fired gunshots.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, announced this in a statement on Sunday night.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said police operatives, however, repelled the attack.

“In response, the ever gallant operatives swiftly took up defensive positions and engaged the assailants, resulting in the neutralisation of three attackers.

“The remaining assailants, who sustained various gunshot injuries, fled into nearby bushes,” he said.

The spokesperson said the police suspect the attackers to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing, Eastern Security Network.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, was leading an operation to track down the fleeing hoodlums.

“The ongoing efforts aim to capture those responsible and ensure justice is served,” he said.

One general-purpose machine gun, one AK-47 rifle, and a Toyota Lexus 470, a Mercedes GLK, and a Toyota Venza were recovered from the gunmen during the operation, according to the police.

The police commissioner, Mr Danjuma, has commended the operatives for repelling the attack, Mr Okoye said.

The police commissioner assured residents of Imo State of the police’s commitment to improving internal security.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest attack occurred less than two weeks after gunmen attacked the Obowo Police Divisional Headquarters in the Obowo Council Area of the state.

The Obowo attack, which occurred on 4 September, resulted in the killing of a police operative.

Some gunmen, barely 24 hours later, bombed the Oba Police Divisional Headquarters in Anambra, another state in the South-east.

Another police officer was killed in the attack, which happened on 2 September.

On the same day, gunmen attacked the headquarters of Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, killing at least two persons.

In late August, gunmen again attacked the headquarters of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra, another state in the South-east.

In June, some armed persons attacked the same Ogbaru Local Government Secretariat.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the southeast and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

