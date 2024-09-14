Nigerian security forces under Sector 4 Operation Whirl Punch have rescued 13 persons held by kidnappers in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the rescue followed a firefight.

Mr Aruwan, in a statement, said the development was communicated to the state government in an operational feedback.

“The troops responded to credible human intelligence of bandits moving kidnapped victims in the general area of Chigulu village, Kachia LGA.

“The troops subsequently mobilised for a rescue operation at the location of the suspected bandits’ camp.

“The troops arrived at the location and made contact with the bandits. An intense gun battle ensued at the base of a high ground in the area.

“The bandits were subdued and fled into the dense forest, abandoning their hostages,” Mr Aruwan stated.

The security forces went on to rescue the 13 hostages, comprising six men and seven women, from the terrorist’s hideout, he added.

He said the troops dislodged the camp and destroyed various items, such as clothing and personal effects, at the site.

Mr Aruwan said the items recovered include one AK-47 rifle, one locally-made rifle, four AK-47 magazines, 87 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five mini solar panels, five mobile phones and N192,220 in cash.

The rescued persons were taken to a military facility for examination and debriefing, before being reunited with their families.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, expressed happiness at the report.

He praised the swift response of the troops – led by the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army/Commander Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP), MLD Saraso, a major general, and congratulated them for the successful operation, the statement stated.

Mr Aruwan said the governor sent his heartfelt goodwill to the rescued persons as they rejoined their families.

