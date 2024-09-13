The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and other electricity distribution companies are to pay different fines for over billing customers.

The AEDC alone will pay a N1.69 billion fine, according to a publication of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The fine is detailed in Order NERC/2024/114 published on NERC’s website on Friday.

NERC says it is part of its September 2024 Supplementary Order.

The order, signed by NERC Vice Chairman Musiliu Oseni and the Commissioner for Legal, Licensing, and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, follows a comprehensive investigation into AEDC’s billing practices.

According to the Order, NERC found out that AEDC and other distribution companies overcharged customers between January and September 2023.

The commission said that the respective fines “represent 10 per cent of the over billed amount”.

The document also stated that AEDC’s annual operating expenditure would be reduced by N1.69 billion effective from September.

The Order said that the Benin Distribution Company was fined N804 million, Enugu Distribution Company; N310 million, Eko Distribution Company; N1.41 billion, while Ibadan Distribution was fined N15 million

According to the Order, Ikeja Distribution Company will pay N1.41 billion fine, Jos Distribution Company N1.33 billion, and Kaduna Distribution Company N115 million.

Others are Kano Distribution Company, N20 million, Port Harcourt Distribution Company, N1.16 billion, and Yola Distribution Company, N54 million.

The NERC noted the penalty was a response to the distribution companies’ non-compliance with previous directives aimed at capping estimated billing for electricity consumers.

