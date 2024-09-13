The United Nations (UN) says at least 414,000 people were displaced by Tuesday’s devastating flood in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

The Head of Public Information, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Abuja, Ann Weru, stated this in a Media Advisory.

Ms Weru said that the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, plans to address the media on the issue.

She said that the data was collected by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as of 11 September 2024.

“NEMA’s records also show that 37 people died, and about 58 people sustained injuries,” she said.

Access to hospitals, schools and markets, she added, has been hampered.

“Damages to infrastructure, including bridges, were recorded.

“Evacuation of people in high-risk areas to safer ground is ongoing, amid concerns about the risk of disease outbreaks,” she said.

She said that Mohamed Fall, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, will visit areas impacted by the flooding in Maiduguri and meet with affected people, local authorities and humanitarian partners.

Government officials, humanitarian partners, representatives of UN agencies and donors, she said, will join Fall at a news conference later in the day.

(NAN)

