Media leaders in the country have set up an initiative to mobilise local and international support for citizens of the state facing humanitarian crisis resulting from the severe flooding in parts of Borno State, specifically in Maiduguri, Damask, and Bagga local government areas.

The initiative, led by Kadria Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of RadioNow, brought together esteemed media outlets, including Premium Times, This Day Newspaper, Daar Communications, Channels TV, Tozali TV, VON, Women Radio, Family Love FM, and other prominent organisations.

It seeks to strategise, coordinate and enhance the coverage of the flood’s impact. It is also concerned with supporting affected communities, raising public awareness about the disaster and mobilising humanitarian aid for victims.

The Chief Adviser for Sustainable Development and Humanitarian Aid in Borno State, Mairo Mandara, made an urgent call for intervention as floods continue to wreak havoc across Maiduguri, Damasak, and Bagga.

Speaking during the virtual meeting with the media executives on Wednesday, Mrs Mandara highlighted the deteriorating conditions of displaced residents, including severe food shortages, lack of rescue vehicles, and the overcrowding of unsanitary camps.

“The situation in Borno is bad; people are still trapped, with no access to food and a shortage of high vehicles and choppers,” she said.

She emphasised the dire public health risks due to the poor living conditions in the camps, urging swift action to prevent a health crisis.

In response, media leaders across proposed several immediate measures, including the creation of a real-time WhatsApp situation room to track the flood’s impact and deliver updates, in efforts to mitigate the crisis.

They also plan to launch unified radio and digital campaigns to solicit donations and direct the public to verified donation channels. Additionally, the group intends to leverage social media influencers to amplify the crisis using targeted hashtags.

The coalition also committed to framing the floods as a national emergency to attract more attention from both the federal government and international aid agencies.

The floods, which have submerged large portions of Maiduguri and surrounding areas, have displaced thousands. Although floodwaters have begun to recede in some areas, the need for immediate relief remains critical.

The media organisations involved have pledged to continue their coverage and support for the victims as the crisis unfolds.

Background

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, is grappling with widespread flooding following the collapse of the Alau Dam, which had been at full capacity for a week, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

On Tuesday, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security in Borno State, Usman Tar, issued a statement urging residents along riverbanks to evacuate immediately.

“Due to the exceptionally high water levels, we urge all residents living near the riverbanks to take immediate action to safeguard their lives and properties,” said Mr Tar, a professor.

He added that the collapse of the Alau Dam had breached another channel, causing destruction to farmlands and threatening nearby communities.

He urged residents to follow designated routes to ensure safe passage. The last time such a breach occurred was in 1994, which resulted in extensive flooding across Maiduguri.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Barkindo Mohammed, described the situation as “catastrophic.”

Some media reports indicated that floodwaters from the collapsed dam have submerged vast parts of Maiduguri, leaving thousands displaced and searching for higher ground. Heavy rainfall across the state has worsened the flooding in Biu, Chibok, Konduga, Bama, Dikwa, and Jere Local Government Areas.

SEMA is conducting rescue operations while distributing sandbags to mitigate further damage. “We’re in the field conducting rescue operations, but the situation is overwhelming,” said Mr Mohammed. “At one point, we found ourselves trapped while trying to assist others.”

Federal government speaks

President Tinubu on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the victims and promised federal assistance.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President referred to the disaster as “the worst flood in decades” and urged the immediate evacuation of residents in affected areas.

“The flooding, triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam, has displaced thousands and damaged key infrastructure, including the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the Central Post Office,” the statement read.

President Tinubu also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide urgent assistance and pledged the Federal Government’s continued support.

Also, Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, who spoke at the 17th Annual Banking and Finance Conference in Abuja on Tuesday, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the crisis. “After this conference, I will be heading to Maiduguri to oversee the response efforts,” he said.

“This disaster is not limited to Borno; flooding is affecting communities across the country, from Bayelsa to Sokoto.”

Mr Shettima also extended his sympathies to flood victims nationwide, assuring them that the administration would mobilise all necessary resources to provide relief.

