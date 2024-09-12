The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has declined to sign a peace accord for candidates and political parties participating in next Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Nigerian former leader and chairperson of the National Peace Committee, Abdusalami Abubakar disclosed this on Thursday at the venue of the peace-signing event in Benin City.

“As you must have seen in the media, I met the governor yesterday and he told me that the PDP is not going to sign this peace accord.

“They have made some observations and I was expecting the chairperson of the PDP to come and make that statement. Having waited for him this long, it is just to announce that the PDP said they are not going to sign,” Mr Abubakar said, according to Channels television report.

The All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo signed the peace accord after the party initially threatened to boycott it.

Other that signed it include, Labour Party and its candidate, Oulumide Akpata, Accord Party, Accord Alliance, African Democratic Congress, Action Democratic Party, All Progressive Grand Alliance.

Why PDP refuses to sign

Mr Abubakar had told Governor Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday that the aim of signing the peace accord was to ensure “there is no mudslinging” during the campaigns and that candidates accept election results “as long as it is free and fair” or approach the court where there is “any misgivings.”

In the video of the meeting posted on Facebook, Mr Obaseki the leader of the PDP in the state told Mr Abubakar in a meeting that his party met on Tuesday where they agreed not to sign the peace accord until certain conditions are met.

Mr Obaseki said leaders of the party in the state went into hiding after the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun came into the state and obtained a court warrant to arrest 60 of their members.

“As we speak, there are about 10 in detention in Abuja without trial. Two days ago they came to pick up a local government chairperson. This man (the chairperson) was attacked and shot at. He reported and the police said he should come and give evidence and he went, they arrested him as we speak he’s in Abuja.

“I say even if offences were committed in Edo State why won’t you not charge the offences here and put them on trial here, whey take them Abuja. Are these offences of high treason? And then in Abuja why not charge them to court in Abuja,” he queried.

Speaking further, Mr Obaseki accused Mr Egbetokun of undermining his office as the chief security officer of Edo State.

“And for me, my role as the chief security officer is being made nonsense of by the IGP because I heard the chairperson was arrested and I called the commissioner (of police). I say I understand this has happened, if there is anything let me know. He said I will come back to you, sir.

“He ignored me, he didn’t say anything the next morning by 4 a.m., he moved that person to Abuja and as we speak they are all there.”

He then queried why his party should sign a peace accord while their supporters are in detention without trial and said they have no confidence in the police to protect them.

“So sir, (referring to Mr Abubakar) in the video. “Why should we? Because clearly what we are seeing is it is going to be a very violent election and they are going to use the forces of coercion and intimidation to win the election in Edo, whether we like it or not: that’s the message.

“We say no until everybody arrested in Edo is released or brought back to Edo to be tried on whatever offences you claimed they’ve committed. We’ve no confidence that the police are going to protect us in this election,” the governor said.

Speaking at the peace signing ceremony on Thursday, Mr Abubakar said, the governor had told him that his party will come to Abuja to sign the peace accord when the conditions were met.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, when contacted, said he was at an event and asked that a text message be sent to him. Mr Adejobi did not respond to a text message seeking his comment at the time of filing this report.

