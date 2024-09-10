Terrorists on Monday kidnapped two nurses and two patients from the Primary Healthcare Centre in Kuyallo community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A resident, Ishaq Usman, said the attackers turned on the health facility after their plan to abduct students of the Government Day Secondary School in the community failed.

A source in Birnin Gwari town told PREMIUM TIMES that when the terrorists, locally called bandits, invaded the school around 9 a.m., they found no students.

Another source, Musa Alhassan, a leader of the local vigilante group, confirmed the incident to reporters in Kaduna.

The community lies on the Birnin Gwari-Funtua highway, about 60 kilometres from Birnin Gwari town.

The police spokesperson in Kaduna, Mansir Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), did not respond to phone calls to comment on the incident when our reporter reached out to him Monday evening.

But PREMIUM TIMES saw an internal security memo from one of the security formations stationed in the troubled region confirming the attack.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Non-state armed group suspected to be bandits or terrorists carried out an attack in a hospital abducting two nurses and an unspecified number of patients in the aforementioned location and time.

“Sources indicate that the armed suspects stormed the area on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically during the attack. Initial reports suggest that the gunmen first targeted the nearby Government Day Secondary School, but finding it empty, they turned their attention to the healthcare facility”, the security report explained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

