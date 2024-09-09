Security operatives believed to be officials of the State Security Service (SSS) stormed the office of a prominent civil society group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), for unknown reasons on Monday morning.

The officers were “unlawfully occupying SERAP’s office in Abuja, asking to see our directors,” the civic group wrote on X.

“President Tinubu must immediately direct the SSS to end the harassment, intimidation and attack on the rights of Nigerians,” it added.

The incident came close to the time news also broke that SSS operatives also arrested the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday.

The NLC said the SSS arrested Mr Ajaero at the Abuja airport.

The Nigerian government has been accused of clamping down on civic space through the arrest and intimidation of activists, journalists and civil society personnel.

‘Friendly chat’ visit

Eyewitnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the heavily armed operatives arrived at the office of the organisation in Wuse Zone 1 in Abuja at about 11:09 a.m.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

People who witnessed the encounter but pleaded not to be named said the SSS operatives initially claimed to be there for a “friendly chat” with one of the organisation’s staff members.

“They said they were here to invite one of our staff for a chat,” one of the sources said.

However, despite the intimidating presence of the armed operatives, SERAP officials were said to have held their ground, insisting that only two security agents be allowed onto the premises.

They left shortly after, with no arrests made, as SERAP top officials were said to be absent during the raid.

Why Tinubu govt is after us – SERAP

In a statement by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, following the incident on Monday, SERAP urged President Tinubu to “immediately direct” SSS “to halt the intimidation, harassment, and threats of arrest against our organisation and its directors.”

According to Mr Oluwadare, SSS operatives — described as a tall, dark-skinned woman and a slim male counterpart — entered the office while additional officers were waiting in two unmarked vehicles stationed outside.

SERAP linked the invasion to its recent call for Tinubu’s government to order the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to reverse what it termed an “illegal and unconstitutional” increase in petrol prices.

He said the organisation also demanded an investigation into allegations of corruption and mismanagement within the NNPC.

“The Tinubu administration must immediately direct the DSS to end the intimidation and harassment of SERAP and our staff members,” he said.

The raid has sparked widespread condemnation from civil society groups and legal experts.

SERAP’s statement quoted Femi Falana, a renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as describing the incident as a gross violation of the rights of human rights defenders.

“The government must urgently fish out the officers who carried out the invasion in the name of the state,” Mr Falana said.

“Those responsible must be prosecuted, and the government must respect the rule of law by allowing civil society to operate without fear.”

SERAP expressed deep concern over what it sees as a growing crackdown on civic space and the rights of human rights defenders.

“The escalating harassment of NGOs undermines access to justice for Nigerian victims of human rights abuses and contributes to a culture of impunity,” the statement read.

SERAP also emphasised that the government has an obligation to protect civil society organisations and ensure their freedom to operate without interference.

The group warned that continued harassment would only push them to pursue legal action nationally and internationally.

“If the Tinubu government fails to take immediate measures to end this intimidation, we will take appropriate legal action to hold the authorities accountable for their constitutional and international human rights obligations,” the statement added.

Call for investigation

SERAP called on President Tinubu to launch a thorough investigation into the SSS raid and to bring those responsible to justice.

“Nigerian authorities must allow SERAP to freely carry out our mandate as recognised under the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights law,” the organisation stated.

It also expressed concern about the broader implications of the raid, warning that it signals a dangerous shift toward stifling freedom of expression and shrinking the civic space necessary for Nigeria’s democracy to thrive.

“This government must protect the right to freedom of expression and ensure that civil society can flourish without fear of persecution,” the group urged

SERAP reminded the public and the authorities alike that under both the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights law, every individual whose rights are violated is entitled to an effective remedy.

“Exposing human rights violations and seeking redress is largely dependent on the safety of civil society groups and human rights defenders,” the organisation said.

Shrinking civic space under TInubu

Targeting the SERAP by the SSS adds to the rising concerns about the shrinking civic space in the last one year of President Tinubu’s administration.

Since Mr Tinubu, a professed democrat, assumed office in May 2023, Nigerians have witnessed an upswing in the arbitrary arrests and detention of citizens and journalists for the flimsiest of reasons, the muzzling of dissents and ruthless suppression of protests.

The SSS arrested and detained a Nigerian journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at about 5.40 a.m. on 25 August, shortly after he arrived in Nigeria via a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom. He was detained for more than six hours at the SSS office in Lagos before he was released on bail.

The secret police would only say about a week later that Mr Adejuwon’s arrest was based on a mistaken identity.

On 26 August, Mr Tinubu removed Yusuf BIchi as the director-general of the SSS and replaced him with Adeola Ajayi.

The development, coming a day after Mr Adejuwon’s arbitrary arrest, raised the hope that the agency would begin to move away from its old ways of serving as the government’s tool of oppression.

The Monday’s occupation of SERAP’s office may have dashed that hope for many.

About SERAP

SERAP, a leading anti-corruption Nigerian civil society organisation, was established in 2004 to promote the unexplored potential of international human rights law for increasing transparency, accountability and protection of economic and social rights in Nigeria.

It aims to use human rights law to encourage the government and others to address developmental and human rights challenges such as corruption, poverty, inequality and discrimination.

Over the years, the group has been involved in using the legal process to point public attention to official corruption and demand accountability and transparency in the use of public funds.

Through its flurry of court actions, the organisation has won cases against successive administrations by securing court orders compelling the disclosure of the details of otherwise hidden public finances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

