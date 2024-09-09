Security operatives believed to be officials of the State Security Service (SSS) stormed the office of a prominent civil society group, SERAP, on Monday morning;
The officers were “unlawfully occupying SERAP’s office in Abuja, asking to see our directors,” the civic group wrote on X.
“President Tinubu must immediately direct the SSS to end the harassment, intimidation and attack on the rights of Nigerians,” SERAP wrote.
Neither the police nor the SSS have spoken on the matter.
|
This incident is separate from the reported arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, also on Monday Morning.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NLC said Mr Ajaero was arrested by the SSS at the Abuja airport.
READ ALSO: Security operatives arrest NLC President Ajaero – Official
The Nigerian government has been accused of clamping down on civic space through the arrest and intimidation of activists, journalists and civil society personnel.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999