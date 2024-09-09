Security operatives believed to be officials of the State Security Service (SSS) stormed the office of a prominent civil society group, SERAP, on Monday morning;

The officers were “unlawfully occupying SERAP’s office in Abuja, asking to see our directors,” the civic group wrote on X.

“President Tinubu must immediately direct the SSS to end the harassment, intimidation and attack on the rights of Nigerians,” SERAP wrote.

Neither the police nor the SSS have spoken on the matter.

This incident is separate from the reported arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, also on Monday Morning.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NLC said Mr Ajaero was arrested by the SSS at the Abuja airport.

The Nigerian government has been accused of clamping down on civic space through the arrest and intimidation of activists, journalists and civil society personnel.

