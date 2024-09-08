The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) resumed this weekend with eight matches across various centres. Sunday’s matches produced four home wins, three away victories, and two draws, with 18 goals scored.

The only game without a goal was the contest between Bendel Insurance and Rivers United in Benin.

Olawale scores the season’s first goal

After Enugu Rangers and El Kanemi Warriors played out a goalless match last weekend, the search for the season’s first goal continued on Sunday. Plateau United defender Doyeni Olawale broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, scoring from the penalty spot — the first goal and penalty of the season.

Big Wins in Ijebu, Umuahia, Ilorin, and Kano

Sunshine Stars, led by Kennedy Boboye, kicked off their campaign with a resounding 3-0 win over Bayelsa United in Ijebu. Seidu Salisu opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, with Promise Awosanmi and Stephen Chukwude adding goals in the 54th and 74th minutes, respectively.

In Umuahia, Remo Stars secured a 2-0 victory over Abia Warriors. Despite missing their head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, who is on national duty with the Super Eagles, the Sky Blues were clinical. Ismail Sodiq broke the deadlock in the 49th minute, while Jide Fatokun doubled the lead in the 62nd minute.

Newcomers Ikorodu City were handed a chastening 3-0 defeat in Kano by Pillars. Muhammad Umar and Rabiu Ali, who scored a brace, scored for the four-time champions to hand the newbies a rude welcome to the league. Meanwhile, Kwara United suffered a shock home defeat, losing 1-2 to Niger Tornadoes.

Oriental derby disappointment for Heartland

Enyimba continued their dominance over Heartland FC with a 3-1 victory in the Oriental Derby. Despite Heartland taking the lead through Lawal Suraju in the 54th minute, their advantage lasted only 11 minutes. Enyimba responded with three quick goals, with substitute Ifeanyi Ihemekwele scoring in the 65th minute. Clinton Jepheta completed the rout with a brace in the 70th and 73rd minutes.

Draws and red cards

Rivers United became the first team to receive a red card this season, with Bamidele Adeniyi sent off in the 53rd minute during their 0-0 draw with Bendel Insurance. In Lafia, Shooting Stars rescued a point with a late equaliser from Samuel Ayanrinde, cancelling out Anas Yusuf’s 63rd-minute penalty for Nasarawa United. Matchday 1 games conclude on Monday with Lobi Stars hosting Akwa United in Makurdi.

Matchday 1 Results

Heartland 1-3 Enyimba

Sunshine Stars 3-0 Bayelsa United

Kwara United 1-2 Niger Tornadoes

Bendel Insurance 0-0 Rivers United

Abia Warriors 0-2 Remo Stars

Plateau United 1-0 Katsina United

Nasarawa United 1-1 Shooting Stars

Kano Pillars 3-0 Ikorodu City

