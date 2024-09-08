Team Nigeria’s captain, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, on Sunday clinched a gold medal in the Powerlifting event at the Paralympics 2024 in Paris, shattering two world records.

Her impressive weight lift of 167kg capped off Nigeria’s outing marked by a total of two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

Folashade is now a two-time Paralympic champion!

The 39-year-old has a silver from the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

Folashade’s remarkable achievement on Sunday was preceded by other notable wins, including Flora Ugwunwa’s silver medal in the Women’s Javelin F54 event on Saturday, which marked Nigeria’s first medal in Para-Athletics at these Games.

The 40-year old has now won three consecutive Paralympic medals, showcasing her enduring talent.

Onyinyechi Mark also made history with a gold medal win in Para-Powerlifting, breaking her own world record with a breathtaking weight lift of 147kg.

Isau Ogunkunle secured a bronze medal in Para-Table Tennis, while Esther Nworgu won silver in the women’s up to 41kg Para-Powerlifting event, setting two new Paralympic Records.

Eniola Bolaji made history as the first African to win a medal in Badminton at the Olympic or Paralympic Games, defeating her Ukrainian opponent in straight sets.

These medal-winning performances will serve as a big consolation for Nigeria, following recent disappointments in the Olympic Games and the World U-20 Athletics Championships in Lima.

