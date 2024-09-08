A High Court judge in Borno State, Haruna Mshelia, who was kidnapped in June, has been released.

Mr Msheila was kidnapped on 24 June by suspected members of Boko Haram, and released by his abductors on Saturday.

He was kidnapped while travelling from Biu town to Maiduguri with his wife, driver, and police orderly.

The attack, which occurred between Buratai and Gujba village, resulted in the death of his police orderly.

The judge’s release was announced on a WhatsApp platform of Borno lawyers.

“Alhamdulillah, we have just received the news of the release of Justice Haruna Mshelia,” the message read.

The statement said only Mr Mshelia was released. His wife and his driver remain in captivity. A follow-up message urged continued prayers for their safety.

It is not clear what the details of the release are and if any ransom was paid. The police are also yet to speak on the matter.

The Chairman of the NBA Maiduguri branch, Hamza Zannah, confirmed the judge’s release to Humangle.

Mr Mshelia, a former private lawyer, was appointed to the Borno State Judiciary in May 2012. He was one of two High Court judges selected from private practitioners in the state. His colleague, Mohammed Fadawu, was recently elevated to the Court of Appeal in July.

Borno is one of the most-terrorised Nigerian states and is the base of the Boko Haram terror group.

The group’s activities have caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and the displacement of many more.

