Ademola Lookman, a 2024 Ballon d’Or nominee, scored twice, while substitute Victor Osimhen added another as Nigeria’s Super Eagles began their 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Gernot Rohr’s Benin side in Uyo on Saturday.

Lookman netted right on the stroke of halftime to give Nigeria a slender lead at the break. Osimhen came off the bench to score with his first touch, and Lookman sealed the victory with a second goal. This win avenged the 2-1 defeat Nigeria suffered to Benin in June in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen opted to start Osimhen on the bench, with William Troost-Ekong returning as captain. Samuel Chukwueze had the game’s first clear chance, forcing a save from a free kick. Calvin Bassey received the match’s first yellow card in the 39th minute after handling the ball in a contest with Steve Mounie.

Lookman broke the deadlock with a solo effort just before the interval. He had a chance to double the lead early in the second half but took the ball too wide when one-on-one with the Benin goalkeeper. Benin responded by pressing forward and forcing two saves from Stanley Nwabili as Nigeria eased off.

In the 63rd minute, Eguavoen made three substitutions, bringing on Olisa Ndah, Moses Simon, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru for Bassey, Chukwueze, and Alex Iwobi. Osimhen then replaced Boniface in the 72nd minute, and with his first touch, he volleyed in a cross from Wilfred Ndidi to make it 2-0.

Raphael Onyedika came on for Ndidi in the 80th minute, and just three minutes later, Lookman scored his second goal, securing a comfortable victory. The result puts Nigeria at the top of Group D, which also includes Rwanda and Libya, who played to a draw on Friday. The Super Eagles will face Rwanda on Tuesday at the State Amphora in Kigali at 2 p.m.

