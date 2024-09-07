The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to take on the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in their first game of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo this evening.
Despite recent struggles at the Nest of Champions, the three-time African champions are eager to turn their fortunes around against their West African neighbours, who are seeking another upset.
Notably, both teams are also grouped together in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and their previous encounter in June saw Benin emerge victorious with a 2-1 win in Abidjan.
However, under interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, the Super Eagles are confident of reversing the outcome, buoyed by a full squad featuring top players like Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, and Simon Moses.
Meanwhile, former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, now at the helm of Benin Republic, is seeking to mastermind back-to-back wins over his former team.
Stay tuned for live updates from PREMIUM TIMES, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Benin Republic is underway in Uyo
Corner kick for Nigeria
Still a barren affair in Uyo
The Super Eagles are seeking their first victory in almost six months
A goal kick for the Cheetahs of Benin Republic
A good chance for Nigeria…
Chukwueze with a nice free kick from the right. But it was pushed off by the Benin goalie.
Still Nigeria 0-0 Benin Republic
Yellow card for Calvin Bassey for hand ball as the Cheetahs of Benin Republic are pushing for a counter attack against the Super Eagles in this dying moment of the first half
Gernot Rohr’s men have a free kick in a promising position
Benin Republic ‘s Tosin Aiyegun with a clean tackle to deny Bruno Onyemachi a dazzling run down the wings
Calvin Bassey kicks the ball away for a throw in for visitors at the near post
Two minutes added time. Benin Republic still holding their own against the Super Eagles as the scores remain 0-0.
Goal!! Ademola Lookman breaks the deadlock at the Goodwill Akpabio Stadium
Nigeria 1-0 Benin Republic
Great way to end the first half for the Super Eagles as Lookman delivers a classy goal that has finally broken the ranks of Gernot Rohr’s men
Half Time: Nigeria 1-0 Benin Republic
The second half underway in Uyo
Victor Boniface commits a foul.. Free kick for Benin Republic
