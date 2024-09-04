Esther Nworgu has secured Nigeria’s second medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, claiming the Silver medal in the women’s up to 41kg Para-Powerlifting event.

Team Nigeria recorded a disappointing outing at the Olympic Games just weeks ago, but the country’s Paralympic team is redeeming the nation’s pride with its medal-winning performances.

Esther’s remarkable performance on Wednesday saw her set two new Paralympic Records in her last two attempts, lifting an impressive 112kg and 118kg respectively.

Unfortunately, China’s Zhe Cui edged her out with a new Paralympic Record of 119kg to win the Gold medal.

Esther’s journey to the silver medal began with a 106kg lift, placing her second behind Cui, who started with 108kg.

In her second lift, Nworgu lifted 112kg, while Cui extended her lead with a 113kg lift.

In the final round, Nworgu achieved her best lift of 118kg, securing her second-place finish. Brazil’s Lara de Lima lifted 109kg to take the bronze.

Esther’s achievement is quite commendable as it is a testament to her skill and determination.

First medal

Earlier in the competition, Eniola Bolaji set the tone by winning Nigeria’s first Paralympic medal in Paris on Monday.

She defeated her Ukrainian opponent, Oksana Kozyna, in straight sets 2-0 (21-9, 21-9) to win a bronze medal.

It was the first time an African had won a medal in Badminton, whether at the Olympic or Paralympic Games.

As the Paralympic Games continue, fans are eager to see if Team Nigeria can add more medals to its tally.

The country won 10 medals at the last Tokyo Paralympic Games with four being gold medals.

