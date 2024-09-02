Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents attacked Mafa village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe, killing a yet-to-be-ascertained number of people. They also looted and set ablaze shops and houses in the community.

The spokesperson of the Yobe police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Monday.

“We are yet to ascertain the number of lives lost in the incident, which occurred at about 4 p.m. on Sunday in the remote village.

“The incident was reported to the Tarmuwa Divisional Police Station by Babagana Goni and Bako Ibrahim, both residents of Mafa.

“Suspected Boko Haram terrorists armed with rifles and RPGs attacked Mafa ward on more than 50 motorcycles and set ablaze many shops and houses.

“The terrorists also killed many people, but we are yet to ascertain the actual number of the casualties,” the spokesperson said.

He said that the gunmen also dropped some fliers with Arabic inscriptions.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

NAN reports that on Friday, terrorists also attacked a private school in neighbouring Geidam, killing three students and injuring one.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

