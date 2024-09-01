Nigerian Para-athlete Eniola Bolaji has achieved a historic milestone at the ongoing Paralympic Games in France, becoming the first African to reach the semifinals of the Para-Badminton event.
Bolaji on Sunday secured a spot in the last four with a straight-set victory over India’s Mandeep Kaur in the women’s Singles SL3 quarterfinals, winning 2-0 (21-8, 21-9).
This remarkable feat comes after she and compatriot Chigozie Nnanna became the first African athletes to win a match at the Paralympics.
The Nigerian badminton star will face Chinese opponent Xiao Zuxian in the semifinals today (Sunday) at 4:30 p.m.
|
Bolaji must win this match to guarantee a medal, which would propel her to the final to compete for gold or silver.
A semifinal loss would lead to a bronze medal match.
Bolaji expressed her determination to bring home the gold, writing on her social media page: “I became the 1st African Para-athlete to make the semifinals of the Para-Badminton event at the #Paralympics 2024. The story isn’t complete without the gold medal, that’s our destination.. Nigeria to the world.. Alhamdulillah.”
With her sights set on the ultimate prize, Bolaji is poised to make history once again and bring glory to Nigeria after the disappointment at the Paris Olympic Games concluded weeks ago.
