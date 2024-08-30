Many bandits were killed why attempting to raid Matuzgi, a community in Talatar Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Tuesday.

Residents said 35 bandits were killed by the local vigilante and the state’s Community Protection Guard (CPG) stationed in the community.

Residents said soldiers later arrived in the area and joined the fight, forcing the bandits to retreat from Matusgi.

Ten more bandits were killed in neighbouring Magamin Diddi, community in Maradun Local Government Area, as they fled from the fight at Matusgi.

Residents said three villagers in Matusgi lost their lives in the attack.

“We received information that the bandits were coming towards our community around 2 p.m that day,” a vigilante member who sought anonymity for safety reason told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

“Vigilante members and armed residents were quickly mobilised to wait for the bandits,” the source said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The source, now in Talata Mafara town, said the terrorists were caught unaware by the vigilante group and CPG. “We waited for them until they were very close to the community and then we engaged them.”

A security agent posted to Talata Mafara also confirmed the killing of terrorists but was unsure of the number killed as “bandits are known to take away corpses of their members killed.”

The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Yazid Abubakar, has yet to comment on the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

