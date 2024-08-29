The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, on Thursday appeared before the Nigeria Police Force’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to answer to allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime levelled against him by the force.

Mr Ajaero, dressed in traditional black attire, was accompanied to the IRT office in Abuja by his counsel, Femi Falana.

They left the NLC headquarters located in the Central Business District of Abuja in a black Lexus SUV.

Commitment to non-violence

Ahead of Mr Ajaero’s scheduled appearance, the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, reiterated the union’s unwavering commitment to peace and non-violent advocacy.

“Throughout the NLC’s history, we have never engaged in violent protests. We are workers, not troublemakers, and we will not start now,” Mr Ugboaja stated during a press briefing.

Tensions are running high as the NLC has signalled its readiness to mobilise its members nationwide should the police take action against Mr Ajaero.

The union’s treasurer, Ambali Olatunji, underscored the gravity of the situation, declaring, “We will not be intimidated. Our resolve is firm, and we will protect the rights of Nigerian workers.”

The police invitation, dated 19 August and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adamu Mu’azu, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police Intelligence, said Mr Ajaero should come to the IRT Complex at Abattoir, near Guzape Junction, on 21 August at 10:00 a.m.

The letter, which notably omitted Mr Ajaero’s title as NLC President, warned that failure to comply could result in an arrest warrant being issued.

In response to the police action, the NLC convened an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) on 20 August, where the union condemned the allegations against Mr Ajaero, describing them as unfounded and politically motivated.

The NEC issued a strongly-worded communique, threatening nationwide strikes if Mr Ajaero or any other NLC leaders were detained or harmed.

“This is a red line. If anything happens to our president or any of our leaders, we will shut down the country,” the communique said.

The NLC leadership framed the police actions as part of a broader campaign to undermine the union’s influence and silence its advocacy for democratic principles and workers’ rights in Nigeria.

“This is not just about our president; it’s about an orchestrated effort to weaken the NLC’s role as a defender of democracy and the rights of Nigerian workers,” the statement added.

Postponement

Despite the NLC’s strong opposition, Mr Ajaero sought a postponement of the meeting with the police, citing the short notice given.

In a letter dated 20 August, his legal team from Femi Falana Chambers requested an extension to 29 August, arguing that the initial invitation was received only a day before the scheduled meeting, leaving Mr Ajaero unable to reschedule prior commitments.

The letter assured the police that Mr Ajaero would be available for the interview on the new date, pending further clarification of the charges against him.

The police invitation has drawn widespread criticism, not only from the NLC but also from international organisations.

Amnesty International Nigeria condemned the federal government’s actions as an attempt to intimidate the NLC through baseless allegations.

Similarly, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) expressed concern over what it described as escalating attacks on the trade union movement in Nigeria.

