The family of a slain truck driver in Abia State, Chinedu Ukwu, has appealed for President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in their quest for justice.

The shooting, death

Mr Ukwu, a father of four, died on 14 August after being hit by a stray bullet during a reported shootout between two police teams in Aba, Abia State.

He hailed from Ikpeze- Uno, Arondizuogu, a community in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, but resided in Aba.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the shootout occurred between police patrol teams from Police Area Command in Aba, and another police team from Umuahia, the state capital.

Residents claimed the operatives appeared to have mistaken themselves for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the area.

In a statement on 15 August, the police spokesperson in the state, Maureen Chinaka, said police authorities had begun investigations into the incident.

Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said there was “no credible evidence to suggest that police officers mistook themselves for members of IPOB and fired at each other.”

“What we can confirm is that there was a shooting in that area, which resulted in the death of a civilian,” she stated.

IPOB, a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra from South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

Demand for justice

In a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Daniel Ukwu, the head of the family and brother to the slain driver, appealed to President Tinubu to help get justice for the victim.

Daniel said the death of the victim was due to the “recklessness” of the police teams.

“We are saddened over the death of our son.

“We are calling for justice and asking that those who are involved in the killing of our son be brought to book,” he said.

Daniel said Mr Ukwu’s death has created a “big vacuum” since he was his family’s bread winner.

“We are asking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come to our aid and help in making sure that justice is done in this matter,” he appealed.

‘Police not serious’

Daniel later told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that the police at the Ugwunagbo divisional headquarters were yet to release the victim’s corpse.

The family head said the divisional police officer in charge of the case instead of visiting the bereaved family, asked them to come over to their facility on Tuesday for a meeting.

He claimed the police had not been serious in the matter because the family has no one to speak for them.

Daniel said similar meetings called by the police had failed to hold on about two different occasions.

“This is not the first time they are scheduling for a meeting with us. It’s possible that day (Tuesday) police will postpone it again,” he said.

Police speak

When contacted on Saturday, the police spokesperson in Abia State, Ms Chinaka, claimed that the victim was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between police operatives and some hoodlums.

The spokesperson suggested that there was no evidence that the stray bullet came from police operatives.

She said the family should write to the commissioner of police in the state or have a physical meeting with him if they were not satisfied with the way the police authorities at the Alaoji Divisional Police Headquarters were handling the matter.

Ms Chinaka said the police took possession of the victim’s body for investigation.

“It was an unfortunate thing. I empathise with the family,” she said.

