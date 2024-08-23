President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the 23rd and second female Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
She was sworn in in Abuja in an acting capacity pending confirmation by the Senate.
She takes over from Olukayode Ariwoola, who retired on 22 Aug at the age of 70.
Mrs Kekere-Ekun is the second female CJN after Mariam Aloma Mukhtar.
