Police authorities in Benue State Tuesday said fresh contingents of investigators have arrived in Makurdi, the state capital, from “Force Headquarters in Abuja to assist in the investigation and rescue efforts of the 20 kidnapped medical students of the universities of Maiduguri and Jos travelling through Benue State to Enugu for a youth programme.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State Command, Catherine Anene, disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview. She said the new team would complement local officers to move the investigations forward.

The police deployment comes amid pressure on authorities to ensure the release of the medical students who were kidnapped last Thursday in Benue.

The kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N50 million, according to the National President of the Benue Medical Student Association (BEMSA), Samuel Uche, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES from Makurdi.

Mr Uche said his team had met with some government officials who assured them the government was working hard to free the students.

“We were able to see face-to-face with some persons, some high-profile individuals, that assured us of their commitment. They told us it’s already a national security concern, and that they appreciate our efforts. They have started by taking some necessary steps, which involves sending some security operatives from the DSS,” Mr Uche told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Uche said his association has written official letters to the Nigerian Medical Association, the Commissioner of Health, the Secretary to the Benue State Government, and the Commissioner of Police to appeal for the release of the students.

“We’ve been trying a lot on our end… We are hoping that the government will step in as fast as they can to see how they can get our friends out,” he said.

Back story

A group of at least 20 medical students from the University of Jos (12) and the University of Maiduguri (8) were kidnapped on Thursday evening while travelling to Enugu for a convention. The students, who were on their way to the annual Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students gathering, were ambushed and abducted in Otukpo, Benue State.

In response to the kidnapping, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the immediate deployment of more police resources to augment the Benue State Command’s capabilities and ensure the release of the students.

According to police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police chief described the incident as “appalling, callous, and unacceptable.”

Kidnapping for ransom is common in parts of Benue and many other states in Nigeria. The kidnappings are carried out by various armed groups.

