The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported a decline in the number of suspected and confirmed Mpox cases in the country over the past four weeks.

The NCDC said this via its official website on Monday.

Mpox is an infectious viral disease that can occur in humans and other animals. Symptoms include a rash that forms blisters, fever and swollen lymph nodes.

The illness is usually mild, and most infected individuals recover within a few weeks without treatment.

The public health agency in its latest data, said 51 new suspected cases were reported between Epidemiological (Epi) weeks 29 to 32 of 2024.

According to the NCDC, that was a significant drop from the 102 cases reported during the previous four weeks (Epi Week 25 to 28).

It said that these cases were recorded across 26 local government areas (LGAs) in 18 states.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The agency said that out of the new suspected cases, two were confirmed positive, with one case each reported in Ebonyi and Enugu.

It said that this also marked a decrease from the seven confirmed cases recorded in the earlier period.

“The following outlined case definitions for suspected Mpox case are an acute illness with fever 38.3°C, intense headache, lymphadenopathy, back pain, and myalgia.

“Intense asthenia follows one to three days later by a progressively developing rash often beginning on the face and spreading to other parts of the body,” it said.

It described a probable case as one that meets the clinical case definition, is not laboratory-confirmed, but has an epidemiological link to a confirmed case.

“A confirmed case is a clinically compatible case that is laboratory-confirmed.

“Contact is any person who has been in direct or indirect contact with a confirmed case since the onset of symptoms,” it said.

The NCDC highlighted that in 2024 alone, Mpox had been confirmed in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), affecting 30 Local Government Areas.

“Since the resurgence of Mpox in Nigeria in September 2017, the country has seen a cumulative total of 4,603 suspected cases, with 1,125 confirmed cases (24.4 per cent ) across 35 states and the FCT.

“The disease has disproportionately affected males, who account for approximately 70 per cent of confirmed cases.

“Seventeen deaths have been recorded since 2017,” it said.

It said that the Case Fatality Rate for mpox was calculated based on confirmed cases only.

To prevent the spread of Mpox, the NCDC advised the public to avoid close contact with individuals showing symptoms, particularly those with rashes or skin lesions.

“Practice good hand hygiene by regularly washing hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

“Wear protective gear (gloves, masks) when caring for someone with suspected or confirmed Mpox.

“Avoid contact with animals that may harbour the virus, such as rodents and primates, especially in areas where Mpox is known to occur.

“Ensure meat is thoroughly cooked before consumption,” It said.

It urged healthcare providers to be vigilant for patients presenting fever, rash, and other Mpox symptoms, especially if they have a history of travel to affected areas or contact with suspected cases.

“Promptly isolate suspected cases to prevent transmission within healthcare settings. Notify the relevant public health authorities immediately upon identifying a suspected case.

“Educate patients on the importance of reporting symptoms early and adhering to isolation guidelines if diagnosed with Mpox,” it said.

The NCDC said that the National Mpox Technical Working Group (TWG), comprising multi-sectoral and multi-partner teams, continued its efforts to monitor and respond to the outbreak across the nation.

The public health agency urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and adhere to public health guidelines to curb the spread of Mpox, particularly in affected states.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

