The Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has invited the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) Joe Ajaero, over alleged criminal conspiracy and terrorism financing.

Mr Ajaero will also be interrogated on alleged teasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime.

The invitation was contained in a letter to Mr Ajaero by the IRT on Monday.

The letter, signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adamu Muazu, asked the NLC president to appear before the IRT for an interview on Tuesday at the command’s complex at Guzape junction Abuja.

Mr Muazu threatened to arrest Mr Ajaero if he fails to acknowledge and show up for the interview.

“The office is investigating a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion and Cybercrime in which you were mentioned.

‘’You are therefore invited to interview the undersigned on Tuesday 20th Aug 2024 by 10:00 am prompt, at IRT Complex, Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction, Abuja, through the Team Leader with telephone no 08035179870 in connection with the above investigation.

“Be informed that in the event of failing to honour this letter, this office will have no alternative than to activate a warrant of arrest against you, please,” the letter reads.

Backstory

On 7 August, security operatives had raided the NLC headquarters in Abuja.

Spokesperson for the Congress, Benson Upah, said the operatives broke into the second floor of the building and ransacked the bookshop on it and carted away hundreds of books and other publications.

On 9 August, the police admitted raiding an office inside the NLC headquarters building in Abuja.

It said, however, the labour union was not the target of the raid.

READ ALSO: NLC accuses federal govt of interfering in its leadership

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to clarify that a prime criminal suspect in an ongoing investigation was traced to a shop within the building in the Central Business District, Abuja,” police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi wrote

