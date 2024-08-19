The Presidency has responded to criticisms of the purchase of a new presidential jet by saying the jet will save Nigeria millions of dollars.
In a statement confirming a PREMIUM TIMES report that President Bola Tinubu would use the new jet to travel to France on Monday, spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said, “The new plane, bought far below the market price, saves Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars yearly.”
Many Nigerians have criticised the purchase of the presidential jet at a time when most are experiencing austerity measures caused by government policies.
President Tinubu departed Abuja Monday for Paris, France using the new Airbus A330, which replaced the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ) bought under the Presidency of President Olusegun Obasanjo.
The recommendation to replace the B737-700(BBJ) followed an investigative hearing by Nigeria’s parliament that questioned the plane’s safety record and cost efficiency, especially after it malfunctioned during a trip to Saudi Arabia.
The Nigerian Senate’s security and intelligence committee recommended replacing the ageing aircraft in the presidential fleet to reduce downtime and operational expenses.
The new plane is spacious and is furnished with the state-of-the-art avionics, customized interior and communications system.
