Some armed persons abducted five students of a college in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.
The assailants were said to have attacked the students while they were driving out of the Enugu State College of Health Technology in the Oji River Council Area of the state.
The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the incident occurred on Thursday evening.
Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said a report alleging that a “countless number of students” were abducted from the college during the attack was “false and misleading.”
How it happened
The police spokesperson said, on Thursday evening, operatives received a tip-off about the attack at the college.
“They (operatives) immediately hastened to the scene, rescuing two of the victims allegedly abducted, while three others are yet to be found,” he said.
Mr Ndukwe said the operatives launched “vigorous operations” to rescue the three other victims and track down the abductors.
The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, ordered the operations for the rescue of the abducted victims, he said.
Abduction for ransom
Cases of abduction for ransom have been on the increase across the state and the entire South-east in recent times.
The latest development occurred the same day a medical doctor was abducted in the state.
The doctor, Innocent Nwoga, who is the medical director of Ukehe General Hospital, was abducted on Thursday along Egede- Ninth Mile- Nsukka Road in the state.
Last week, gunmen abducted three persons in Nkpologwu Community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra, another state in the South-east.
The abducted victims are yet to be freed as of the time of this report.
