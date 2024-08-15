On Friday, 9th August, at the Stade de France, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan competed in the first semi-final of the 100m hurdles at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Expectations were high for the world record holder to qualify for the final and possibly win a medal. However, she finished third in her heat with a time of 12.55 seconds.

As the remaining semi-finals wrapped up, it became evident that Amusan’s time was insufficient to advance. The hope for a miracle faded, and by 11:30 a.m., it was clear that Team Nigeria would leave the 2024 Olympic Games without a medal, leaving many Nigerians deeply disappointed.

An X user, @cchukudebelu, remarked, “Performance at the Olympics, like electricity generation, is ultimately a test of state capacity—which Nigeria lacks.”

The Ministry of Sports and the various sports federations focused on miraculous outcomes rather than meticulous, scientific preparation. There was no clear strategy about which athletes had the best medal prospects. Instead, there was a reliance on hope and prayers, reminiscent of Chioma Ajunwa’s leap or Nwankwo Kanu’s golden goal. However, such miracles did not materialise this time. The blame game has begun, with officials avoiding responsibility for their failures.

Much was made of the federal government’s release of between eight and 12 billion Naira for Team Nigeria’s participation in the Games. However, the timing and context of this release raise questions about its effectiveness.

After the disappointing outcome, the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, apologised to Nigerians. “The concerned Federations obviously prioritised qualification over preparations for the Games. This seems to have always been the case. This has to change.”

It’s wiser to focus on why Nigeria continues to underperform at global events than rehashing the inadequacies of officials and administrators from the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the 12 federations from which the 88 athletes were selected.

The focus in Nigerian sports administration has often been on participating in events and tournaments rather than on long-term growth. Officials seem more concerned about the embarrassment of missing tournaments than about grassroots sports development.

Team Nigeria did not win a medal in many other Olympic Games: Helsinki 1952, Melbourne 1956, Rome 1960, Mexico 1968, Seoul 1988, and London 2012.

At the Paris Olympics, 10,714 athletes from 216 countries competed, with 1,436 medals awarded. Eighty-four countries won at least a bronze, and every country with a population of over 200 million won at least one medal—except Nigeria.

Big Countries at Paris 2024 Country Population Medals China (1.4 billion) 40 Gold, 27 Silver, 24 Bronze India (1.3 billion) 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze USA (328 million) 40 Gold, 44 Silver, 42 Bronze Indonesia (265 million) 2 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze Nigeria (230 million) 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze Brazil (209 million) 3 Gold, 7 Silver, 10 Bronze Pakistan (202 million) 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze

In Africa, Kenya topped the medal tally with four gold, two silver, and five bronze medals, while South Africa, with a population of about 62 million, won one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. Even smaller nations like Saint Lucia (180,000) and Dominica (72,000) won at least one medal.

As noted by @erikbryn on X, “Athletes from four California universities won 89 Olympic medals (the USA won 126), while Stanford University athletes alone won more medals—39—than all but seven countries in the world.”

Successful nations in sports have intentionally built the sector, creating areas of competitive advantage. Observing Nigeria’s performance, it’s clear that the country has talented track and field athletes, but so do other countries. The key to success is for administrators to conduct a scientific evaluation to determine how Nigerian athletes can develop and maintain a competitive edge. Competitive advantage in sports requires a blend of physical, mental, technical, and strategic strengths.

Three critical areas need attention:

Tapping the natural talent and physique: The West-African edge in sprints

Athletes of West African descent possess exceptional speed, strength, and agility. Research by Bengt Saltin highlights the importance of the ACTN3 gene, which plays a significant role in short-distance racing by producing alpha-actin-3, a protein essential for fast muscle twitching and elite sprinting.

The last Caucasian athletes to win the 100m event were Allan Wells in the men’s category at the 1980 Moscow Olympics (boycotted by the USA) and Yuliya Nesterenko in the women’s 100m at the 2004 Athens Games.

In Paris, Nigerian track and field athletes displayed notable performances: Favour Ofili reached the 200m final, and three athletes—Ese Brume, Ruth Usoro, and Prestina Ochonogor—qualified for the Long Jump final.

Tobiloba Amusan is the reigning 100m hurdles world champion. Favour Ashe and Kayinsola Ajayi reached the men’s 100m semifinals. These achievements highlight the immense talent among Nigerian athletes.

Athletes from the USA, Jamaica, and other regions of West African origin will likely continue to dominate the 100m and 200m events due to the ACTN3 gene, which gives them a comparative advantage and the resources invested in their development.

Contingent financial resources

Consistent funding is crucial for athletes to focus on training and achieve better results. In Nigeria, funding is more event-based than growth-oriented, leading to situations where funds are released too late to impact final results meaningfully.

The NOC acknowledged the importance of timely funding in a release on 14 August, stating that continuous engagement with athletes, technical experts, professional administrators, and stakeholders throughout the four-year cycle is necessary for Olympic success.

“Recognising that timely funding plays a pivotal role in securing podium success at the Olympic Games is crucial,” said an NOC release. “Without interruption, it necessitates continuous engagement with athletes, technical experts, professional administrators, and stakeholders throughout the 4-year cycle.”

Strategic thinking and game planning

Nigeria lacks strategic thinking and planning – shortcomings not limited to the sports sector. For example, some club administrators in the Nigeria Professional Football League believe they do not need a standard website. The focus tends to be short-term and event-driven.

Many sports administrators in Nigeria are past their prime but continue to hold onto their roles, stifling progress. The NOC’s statement blaming funding issues reflects a need for more proactive planning. What were they doing in 2022 and 2023 to prepare for the Games?

It is not a mistake that the United States of America and China are tops. They have size, resources, and, more importantly, they prepare their athletes to win. Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Shallow men believe in l”ck or circumstance. Strong men believe in cause and effect.”

Turning over 200 million people into Olympic gold will take plans, actions, and time.

