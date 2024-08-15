The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Abia has confirmed 11 people dead and eight others injured in a road accident on the Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway.

The FRSC made the disclosure in a statement from the Sector Commander, Ngozi Ezeoma, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Umuahia.

Mrs Ezeoma said the crash occurred at the Arongwa Village axis of the expressway opposite Arab Contractors Construction Company on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m.

The sector commander stated that a preliminary investigation revealed the crash’s cause was excessive speed.

She said the crash involved a Nissan Caravan commercial bus and a HOWO commercial truck.

She said the bus conveying 19 people (eight male adults and 11 female adults) to Enugu rammed into the truck.

“A combined rescue team from FRSC RS 9.31 Aba and RS 9.32 km78 Aba Unit commands arrived at the crash scene within five minutes of notice to conduct rescue operations.

“At the time of the crash, ten persons (five male adults and five female adults) were injured, while nine persons ( four male adults and five female adults) died on the spot.

“The injured victims were taken to Ronald Hospital, Umuikaa, and Living Word Hospital, Aba, while the dead victims were taken to Alanwemadu and Peace Mortuary, Aba.

“During a hospital follow-up on the crash victims, it was discovered that one male adult and one female adult died this evening, while one of the victims was referred to the Federal Medical Center, Umuahia.

“With this latest event, a total of 11 persons (five male adults and six female adults) are confirmed dead, and eight persons (four male adults and four female adults) are confirmed injured.”

Mrs Ezeoma stated that further updates on the cause of the crash would be made public as soon as the FRSC crash investigators concluded their investigation.

