The National Council of State and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) separately passed votes of confidence on President Bola Tinubu at their meetings with the president on Tuesday, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak told journalists.

Mr AbdulRazak, the Kwara State Governor and chairman of the forum, said after the meeting of the Council of State, the governors held a separate meeting with the president.

All the governors were present except Alex Otti (Abia), Umo Eno ( Akwa Ibom) and Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) who attended virtually.

“The high note of the (Council) meeting was a unanimous passage of a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, Commander in Chief of the Nigerian armed forces,” the Kwara governor, who is also NGF chairman, said.

“Members, especially those of the Nigerian Governors Forum, were satisfied with the presentation by the members of the Federal Executive Council, and after that meeting, there was an executive session between members of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Mr President, and frank and fruitful discussions were held between both parties.

“And I am glad to say we are on the right track and to say in the same vein members of the NGF also, like the members of the Council of State, passed a vote of confidence on Mr President. We also wish him well and pray to God.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and seven ministers made presentations at the meeting.

He said Mr Ribadu updated the council on the nation’s security situation.

“And he did inform the Council of State about the pre, during and post event of the last protests, which I do not call a protest. I call a movement to effect a change of regime by force, which was also resisted.

“And so, you know, the council thanked Nigerians at large for resisting any unconstitutional move to change government, if anybody is not satisfied with the government, any current administration, there is always an election coming, so you wait for election and cast your vote.

“So the NSA briefed the Council on the security situations, and allayed fears all round.

“So after the NSA’s briefing, generally, he allayed everybody’s fears and spoke on the tightness of the security around the country, and also reassured all and sundry that nobody will be allowed to truncate our hard earned democracy.

“Any change of government has to be through the ballots and not through the barrel of the gun or through insurrection or through any other unconstitutional means. Only through the ballot box can any government be changed.

“And he reassured on the security readiness of all security agencies in the country, to secure our territorial integrity and to protect Nigeria’s Democracy,” Mr Alake said.

