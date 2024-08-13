The National Council of State and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) separately passed votes of confidence on President Bola Tinubu at their meetings with the president on Tuesday, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak told journalists.
Mr AbdulRazak said after the meeting of the Council of State, the governors under the banner of the NGF held a separate meeting with the president.
“The high note of the (Council) meeting was a unanimous passage of a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, Commander in Chief of the Nigerian armed forces,” the Kwara governor, who is also NGF chairman, said.
“…members of the NGF also, like the members of the Council of State, passed a vote of confidence on Mr President,” he said.
Details later…
