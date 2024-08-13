The National Council of State and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) separately passed votes of confidence on President Bola Tinubu at their meetings with the president on Tuesday, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak told journalists.

Mr AbdulRazak said after the meeting of the Council of State, the governors under the banner of the NGF held a separate meeting with the president.

“The high note of the (Council) meeting was a unanimous passage of a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, Commander in Chief of the Nigerian armed forces,” the Kwara governor, who is also NGF chairman, said.

“Members, especially those of the Nigerian Governors Forum, were satisfied with the presentation by the members of the Federal Executive Council, and after that meeting, there was an executive session between members of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Mr President, and frank and fruitful discussions were held between both parties …

“…members of the NGF also, like the members of the Council of State, passed a vote of confidence on Mr President,” he said.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

