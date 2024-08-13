President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the bill seeking to increase the salaries, allowances and benefits of Nigerian judicial officers by 300 per cent.

The Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Basheer Lado, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

With the development, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) will now earn N64 million annually, the President of the Court of Appeal is to earn N62.4 million annually while the justices of the Supreme Court will earn N61.4 million annually.

Mr Lado, a former senator who represented Kano Central Senatorial District between 2011 to 2015, said President Tinubu prioritised the welfare of the judiciary officers and other Nigerians.

“This extraordinary move underscores Mr President’s absolute prioritisation of the welfare of Nigerian workers above all else just like he did when he recently put on hold an ongoing Federal Executive Council meeting to assent to the new National Minimum Wage Bill of N70,000.”

He described Mr Tinubu’s assent to the bill as a landmark achievement and a manifestation of his commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers.

“In a demonstration of his visionary leadership and deep compassion for the Nigerian people, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCON has once again affirmed his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation’s workforce by assenting to the revised Salaries and Allowances for Judicial Office Holders.

“This landmark decision reflects Mr President’s profound dedication to ensuring that every salary earner in Nigeria, especially those serving in vital and strategic roles, receives the recognition and compensation they deserve.”

Integrity of justice system

Mr Lado explained that the bill would encourage the integrity of Nigeria’s justice system and set a standard for the Nigerian workers.

“By prioritising the financial well-being of our judicial officers, Mr President is not only reinforcing the integrity of our justice system but also setting a new standard for leadership that truly values the hard work and sacrifices of all Nigerian workers.

“Under President Tinubu’s administration, the welfare of our workers has become a central pillar of national progress. His visionary policies continue to uplift the lives of millions, ensuring that the dignity of labour is upheld, and that those who serve our nation are justly rewarded.

“This assent is a clear testament to Mr President’s tireless efforts to build a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria, where every worker is empowered to contribute to the nation’s greatness.

“As we look to the future with hope and determination, Mr President remains steadfast in his mission to champion initiatives that deliver fair compensation, improved working conditions, and a brighter future for all Nigerians.”

He commended the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the House Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, and other members of the National Assembly for supporting the passage of the bill.

Allowances of other judicial officers

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of FCT High Court, Grand Kadi FCT Shariah Court of Appeal, President of FCT Customary Court, Chief Judge of State High Court, Grand Kadi State Shariah Court of Appeal and President State Customary Court of Appeal are to earn the same salaries and allowances.

For this category, the annual basic salary is N7.9 million and N42.3 million as annual regular allowances.

Also, the severance gratuity and motor vehicle loan are N23.9 million and N31.9 million respectively.

The National Assembly passed the bill in June and subsequently transmitted it to the president for assent.

Last month, President Tinubu also signed a bill raising the minimum wage of Nigerian workers to N70,000 from N30,000.

