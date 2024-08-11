While Team Nigeria will be returning home empty-handed from the Paris 2024 Olympics, athletes of Nigerian origin made their mark on the global stage, winning four medals for their adopted countries.

The medal tally of these Diaspora athletes is almost at par with the country’s best-ever outing at the Olympic Games when Nigeria won two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

Though the outing in Paris marks the eighth time Nigeria will finish the Olympic Games without a medal, analysts contend it is the worst ever, given the number of athletes (88) and sports (12) the country participated in at the Paris Games.

From Day 1, it was a tale of raised and then dashed hopes for Team Nigeria’s athletes.

At other times, it appeared as hard luck, while in many other instances, Team Nigeria’s athletes were just not as good as their counterparts from other countries.

But as Nigeria mourns her disastrous outing in Paris, the country’s name was associated with some success stories at this year’s Olympic Games.

Here are the athletes of Nigerian origin who won medals at the Paris Olympic Games.

1. Yemisi Ogunleye: Germany’s Golden Girl

Yemisi Ogunleye, born in Germany to a Nigerian father from Omuo-Ekiti in Ekiti State, made history by winning gold in the shot put for Germany.

This achievement marked Germany’s first gold in the event since Astrid Kumbernuss in 1996. Ogunleye proudly identifies with her German heritage while embracing her Nigerian roots.

2. Salwa Eid Naser: Bahrain’s Silver Sensation

Salwa Eid Naser, born Ebelechukwu Antoinette Agbapuonwu in Nigeria, started out fully in her country of birth. She even competed and won at the Nigerian Youth Games where her potential was undeniable.

But having failed to get the right support, she switched allegiance to Bahrain in 2014 and converted to Islam, adopting her new name.

That move has proved to be a smart one as Naser has continued to win medals for the oil-rich Kingdom, the latest being the 400m Silver medal at the 400m women’s event.

3. Annette Echikunwoke: America’s Hammer Throw Hero

Echikunwoke was born and raised in Pickerington, Ohio by Nigerian parents. She was set to represent Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but was ruled ineligible.

A year after the unfortunate development in Tokyo, Echikunwoke switched allegiance back to the United States. She competed for America and won silver in the hammer throw at the Paris Olympic Games.

She became the first American woman to win a medal in the sport. Echikunwoke’s determination and talent paid off in her adopted country after negligence by Nigerian sports officials denied her a chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

4. Samu Omorodion: Spain’s Golden Footballer

Born in Melilla, a Spanish enclave to Nigerian parents, Omorodion moved to Seville at a young age where he was raised.

Omorodion, eligible to play for Nigeria, helped Spain win gold in the men’s football event.

While he did not feature in the final match in which Spain triumphed 5-3 over hosts France, Omorodion made significant contributions to Spain’s gold medal-winning run.

READ ALSO: Nigerian athletes who staged comebacks at Paris 2024 after Tokyo Olympics heartbreak

Omorodion’s success highlights the talent and potential of Nigerian athletes in the diaspora.

The achievements of these athletes underscore the need for investment in sports infrastructure and development programs in Nigeria.

As Nigerians abroad continue to shine, it is essential to create an enabling environment to nurture talent at home and bring glory to the country.

