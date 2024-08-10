Afrobeats has experienced a meteoric rise on the global stage.

What was once a genre primarily enjoyed within Nigerian and some Ghanaian communities has become a worldwide phenomenon.

Nigerian musicians like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Tiwa Savage have led this wave of success, collaborating with international superstars and performing on some of the biggest stages globally.

For many up and coming Nigerian artistes, collaborating with international stars is enticing and, of course, the goal.

Such collaborations often offer a swift route to fame and recognition by leveraging the established audience and industry influence of their more renowned counterparts.

The success stories of artistes like Wizkid, who teamed up with Drake on the global hit “One Dance,” Burna Boy, who has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Stormzy, and Tems, who has been making music but got recognised globally for her collaboration on Wizkid’s “essence,” all serve as powerful motivators.

These collaborations have undeniably opened doors, placing Afrobeats firmly on the global stage.

However, Afrobeats superstar Davido emphasised that emerging artistes should approach these opportunities cautiously and focus on building their craft.

The singer said this at an event organised by the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States (PAC-ADE), attended by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Desperate collaborations

The global rise of Afrobeats has undeniably brought numerous opportunities for Nigerian artistes. But it also poses a significant risk to the genre’s authenticity.

The pressure to achieve international recognition can lead artistes to prioritise commercial appeal over their unique artistic expression.

This dilution of creative craft is evident in the increasing number of songs that lean heavily on popular trends rather than exploring new, innovative sounds.

Davido highlights these issues, saying that the desperation for international collaborations sometimes overshadows the importance of building a robust and independent identity within the music industry.

“Initially, working with international artistes was exciting because it brought together two worlds. However, I don’t think it’s essential for new artistes to prioritise collaborations from the start because of what we represent as Africans in this age,’’ Davido said.

This rush to collaborate internationally can often result in music that caters more to mainstream tastes, losing the distinctive elements that make Afrobeats unique.

Musicians could alter their sound to fit a more global palette, thereby sacrificing the cultural richness and originality that define the genre.

The “Away” crooner contrasts this trend with the success of Rema’s “Calm Down,” which he cites as an example of a song that gained significant success on its own merits.

“Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ earned him significant success. He was paid 100 million dollars to perform; that’s just him in the song.” Davido stated.

This highlights the potential for artistes to achieve greatness through their authentic sound without necessarily resorting to formulaic production techniques aimed at quick commercial success.

Transformative hit

Davido has consistently delivered hit songs that have impacted his career and the music industry.

Singles like “Fall,” released in 2017, gained immense popularity worldwide, reaching audiences well beyond Africa and amassing millions of streams on digital platforms. Another standout hit, “FIA,” also from 2017, further solidified Davido’s music appeal.

These songs not only dominated charts across Africa but also garnered significant international attention, showcasing Davido’s talent for creating music that resonates globally.

Burna Boy’s single hits, such as “Ye,” “Anybody,” and “On the Low,” achieved international acclaim with his Afro-fusion style. He earned Grammy nominations and performed on global stages.

Wizkid’s hits such as “Ojuelegba,” “Come Closer,” and “Soco” have propelled him to international fame, collaborating with global icons like Drake and Beyoncé.

Tiwa Savage’s versatility shines through tracks like “All Over,” “Ma Lo,” and “49-99,” contributing to her recognition on the global music scene.

These singers have effectively used their music to bridge cultural boundaries, attracting audiences worldwide and elevating Nigerian music’s influence on the global stage.

Despite these achievements, Davido advises new musicians not to be so “quick to pursue them.”

The Afrobeats star believes that focusing on one’s craft and producing authentic music should be the primary goal for emerging musicians.

He said: “One song can change an artiste’s life, giving them opportunities to tour in America and Europe. Rema had a hit that made him good money. I don’t think your first motive should be, ‘I want to feature other artistes.’ Eventually, it will come, but don’t rush it,” he says.

The singer notes that by prioritising their craft and cultural roots, musicians can build a strong foundation that attracts attention organically, paving the way for sustainable success.

This perspective points to the value of creating impactful, high-quality music that resonates with audiences.

Authentic relationships

It is evident today that musicians strive to build relationships across continents because future relationships can expand their global reach, introduce diverse musical influences, and foster cultural exchange, ultimately elevating their careers to international levels.

Davido, in his concerns, also highlights the value of genuine relationships in the music industry.

He noted: “It’s not just about the music but the friendship. My collaboration with Chris Brown works well because we are friends. Collaborating with friends means everyone puts their all into it. He is my friend, and we love working together. It’s not like I collaborate on a song, shoot the video, then call for another feature, and I don’t see you.

“No matter the race in friendship, whether he’s from Congo or America or anywhere else, as long as the music is working, I don’t think you should be that hard on yourself and to say I want to be hard on yourself, saying ‘I want to be recognised here and there’ I feel like it will come and happen naturally.”

This approach contrasts with the transactional nature of some collaborations, where artistes might work together without any real connection, potentially diluting the music’s authenticity.

Changing global narrative

Nigerian music has emerged as a powerful force, reshaping global perceptions of Africa.

Artistes like Davido exemplify this transformative cultural influence, emphasising that Nigerian music is not merely entertainment but a reflection of rich traditions and contemporary creativity.

“Nigerian music is indeed changing the narrative. It’s about the culture. This cultural shift is evident as more people worldwide embrace Nigerian music, food, and fashion, showcasing the richness of African heritage.

“If you’re asked where you are from, you say, ‘I am from Naija’, and they say, ‘Oh, I watch Nigerian movies; I watch the food and the clothes.’ It’s just so beautiful to see Americans singing our Naija songs. I had to come back to Naija to be expanded abroad. The African soil and the Nigerian blood are important to build a change in the music scene,” Davido said.

Recounting his music journey, Davido said, “It’s funny how I left Atlanta, came to Nigeria to start the music, and now it’s taking me back to America. Now, we’re being played on their radio, selling tickets like Drake and Chris Brown,” he shares.

He notes that this “full-circle moment” highlights the power of staying true to “one’s roots while reaching global heights.”

Davido’s insights offer valuable lessons for up and coming singers to develop their craft, stay true to their roots, create quality music, build a solid local foundation, and nurture genuine industry relationships for sustainable success.

As Davido’s career shows, one powerful song can create opportunities for international stardom beyond collaborations.

