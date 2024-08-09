Gunmen have killed a police operative at a checkpoint in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.
The attack, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, occurred on Friday morning at a police checkpoint in Uruagu Community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.
Police speak
The police in Anambra State have confirmed the attack and killing of the operative by the hoodlums.
The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Friday evening, said the gunmen initially opened fire on the operatives but were repelled.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the hoodlums subsequently threw an explosive device at the operatives.
The spokesperson said one of the police operatives was killed by the explosive device while another was “seriously injured” during an ensuing gun battle with the attackers.
He said the injured operative was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.
Mr Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, has ordered a manhunt for the killers.
“The manhunt, led by the assistant commissioner in charge of Nnewi Area Command, is already working with the locals in the area to unmask and apprehend the attackers,” he stated.
“To this end, a police team has taken over the area. Further details shall be communicated.”
Increased attacks
Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.
The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.
The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.
IPOB is a separative group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.
