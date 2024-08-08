The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced that armed security operatives raided its headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday night.

NLC spokesperson Benson Upah said the ‘heavily armed’ security operatives broke into the second floor and “ransacked the bookshop… carting away hundreds of books and other publications.”

“The invading troop claimed that they were looking for seditious materials used for the #EndBadGovernance Protests.” he wrote.

The NLC did not participate in the #EndBadGovernance protests held across many states in Nigeria but has cautioned security operatives to be civil and not attack protesters.

In the statement, the NLC demanded the immediate withdrawal of the troops from its headquarters and threatened a nationwide strike, saying it would “not hesitate to call on its members to stay at home until their safety and security are assured.”

The protests

On 1 August, Nigerians commenced the #EndBadGovernance protests against poor governance, corruption, and lack of accountability.

The protests were ignited by the high cost of living, exacerbated by President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, including removing fuel subsidies and devaluing the naira.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that police and other security agencies have used force, including tear gas and live bullets, to disperse peaceful protesters in several states, including the capital, Abuja.

According to Amnesty International, at least 13 people have been killed during the protests, most by police and security forces.

However, police claim that seven people have died, none due to the activities of security operatives.

The NLC had on 3 August called on the police and other security agencies to stop shooting and killing protesters demanding good governance in Nigeria.

Deaths have been recorded in states such as Niger, Kano, and Borno as the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests continue.

The NLC also recently called for the reversal of the “ill-conceived” policies that have plunged the country into an economic crisis, sparking ongoing nationwide protests.

