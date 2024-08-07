The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has declared its Akwa Ibom State coordinator, Okun Christopher, and his driver, Daniel Asibong, missing.

The duo went missing while travelling for an official assignment between Delta and Akwa Ibom States on 29 July, Punch newspaper reported.

The NYSC spokesperson, Eddy Megwa, told reporters in Abuja on Wednesday that Mr Christopher and his driver were abducted during the journey.

Mr Megwa expressed concern that despite their efforts, they have not been able to locate the whereabouts of the missing staff members.

“Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should contact any of the 37 NYSC state secretariats, area offices, the National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja, or the nearest police station or security agency for prompt action,” Mr Megwa said.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Timfon John, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police in the state had not received any report that the NYSC coordinator and his driver were missing.

Her counterpart in Delta State, Bright Edafe, said no such incident has been recorded in Delta.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“If he was travelling from Akwa Ibom to Delta State, and perhaps he was kidnapped in Akwa Ibom or Imo how is that my business in Delta?

“We’ve not recorded such kidnapping in Delta,” Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday night.

READ ALSO: NYSC gives HND graduates new condition for mobilisation

It is not clear in which state the NYSC staff members were abducted.

The incident occurred about a year after gunmen abducted eight NYSC corps members along a highway in Zamfara State while travelling from Akwa Ibom to take part in the orientation camp in Sokoto State, north-west Nigeria.

Two of the corps members are still in captivity a year after they were abducted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

