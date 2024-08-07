Tobi Amusan, the 100m Hurdles World Record holder, is set to embark on her highly anticipated quest for an Olympic medal at the Paris 2024 Games.
Despite her impressive collection of medals from various competitions, including the World Championship, Commonwealth Games, African Championship, African Games, and Diamond League, an Olympic medal has eluded her.
Amusan’s Olympic journey began in 2016 at the Rio Games, where she reached the semifinals.
She came agonizingly close to a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing fourth.
|
Now, at 27, she is poised to make a strong impact at the Paris Games, starting on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, Samuel Ogazi, the 18-year-old history-maker, will compete in the men’s 400m final.
As the first Nigerian to reach this stage since Innocent Egbunike’s heroics at the Seoul 1988 Games, Ogazi aims to set new records and potentially secure a podium finish.
Other athletes
Other Nigerian athletes in action on Wednesday include Nathaniel Ezekiel, Udodi Onwuzurike, and Ella Onojuvwevwo, who will compete in the men’s 400m Hurdles, men’s 200m, and women’s 400m final events, respectively.
Edose Ibadin will be competing in the men’s 800m event
Following Blessing Oborududu’s disappointing exit, Christianah Tolulope Ogunsanya will take to the wrestling mat against Khulan Batkhuyag, seeking to revive Team Nigeria’s medal hopes.
The action-packed Day 12 will conclude with Nigeria’s D’Tigress facing the United States in the women’s basketball quarterfinals.
Full Schedule
ATHLETICS (Stade de France)
9:15 – Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Tobi Amusan
10:55 – Men’s 800m Round 1 – Edose Ibadin
18:35 – Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final – Ezekiel Nathaniel
19:02 – Men’s 200m Semi-Final – Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike
19:45 – Women’s 400m Semi-Final – Ella Onojuvwevwo
WRESTLING (Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat B)
10:00 – Women’s 53kg 1/8 final – Christianah Tolulope Ogunsanya vs. Khulan Batkhuyag
CYCLING TRACK (Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines)
READ ALSO: UPDATED: Paris 2024: Nigerias Samuel Ogazi qualifies for 400m final, breaks 36-year jinx
12:26 – Women’s Keirin, First Round – Ese Ukpeseraye
BASKETBALL (Pierre Mauroy Stadium)
20:30 – Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal (#43) – Nigeria vs. United States
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999