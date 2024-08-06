Nigeria’s Favour Ofili concluded her 200m campaign at the Paris Olympic Games with a sixth-place finish, crossing the line in 22.24s.
American Gabby Thomas claimed the gold medal with a time of 21.83s, edging out Julie Alfred, who had earlier secured the 100m double sprint gold.
Ofili’s performance followed a remarkable semifinal run, where she finished second with a season-best time of 22.05s, fueling hopes that she might emulate the feat of Nigerian legend Mary Onyali, the only Nigerian to have won a medal in the 200m event at the Olympics.
Despite a valiant effort from Lane 9 at the Stade de France, Ofili’s luck did not quite align on Tuesday night.
Her Olympic journey has been marked by misfortune, including being denied a debut at the Tokyo Games and an inexplicable exclusion from the 100m event in Paris, both incidents attributed to negligent Nigerian officials.
However, Ofili can take solace in making a mark at the Olympics and will now shift her focus to the relay event, where she will continue to represent Nigeria.
