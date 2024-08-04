President Bola Tinubu indicated on Sunday that his government would not reverse its removal of petrol subsidies and its floating of the naira, two controversial policies that protesters want reversed.

In a televised broadcast, the president said the policies, despite the temporary adverse effects, were necessary and had helped remove corruption in the sector.

The policies have led to Nigeria’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, with prices of goods and services more than doubling across the country.

Thousands of Nigerians have taken to the streets since 1 August to demand economic and political reforms including the reversal of some government policies.

The protesters have remained defiant despite attacks by security agencies that have led to at least 13 deaths, according to Amnesty International, a figure the police disputes.

Details later…

